PSG Appoint Luis Enrique After Sacking Christophe Galtier

Reigning French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint Germain have replaced coach Christophe Galtier with Former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique.

PSG fired Galtier after leading the team to the Ligue 1 title in just one season and replaced him with the 53-year-old Spaniard who resigned as Spain’s head coach after Spain failed to progress beyond the round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Naija News gathered that PSG and Luis Enrique signed a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-2025 season.

The last time Luis Enrique coached a club side was in 2017 which was at FC Barcelona between 2014 and 2017. During that period, he won nine major titles including a treble of Copa del Rey, La Liga, and Champions League in his first full season at the club.

After taking over as Spain’s manager in 2018, Luis Enrique guided Spain to the Nations League final and the 2021 European Championships semifinals before stepping down following their World Cup elimination in Qatar.

The Spanish tactician would now lead a French side undergoing a serious rebuilding process after the departure of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and the possible departure of Brazilian football icon Neymar.

Also, the club’s talisman, Kylian Mbappe has earlier said that he won’t extend his contract with the club when it expires on June 30, 2024. Following that announcement, there have been a series of speculations that PSG are determined to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next summer.