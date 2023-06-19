PSG Set To Announce Luis Enrique As New Manager

The reigning French Ligue 1 winners, Paris Saint Germain, are set to announce Luis Enrique as their next manager.

Even though Christophe Galtier’s departure from PSG hasn’t been officially announced, the French giants have been very busy hunting for a new manager since the 2022-2023 season ended.

Naija News recalls that PSG appointed Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino in July 2022 with the hope that he could help them win the elusive UEFA Champions League title.

Unfortunately, the 56-year-old tactician only managed to help the French club win domestic titles and couldn’t lead them beyond the round of 16 stage of the UCL. Hence, the former Lille manager had to be shown the exit door this summer.

Initially, it was looking like the French giants were set to appoint former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as PSG’s new coach but the negotiations collapsed halfway.

Currently, Luis Enrique who resigned as Spain’s national team coach after the team failed to make progress in Qatar World Cup in 2022, is said to be very close to being confirmed as PSG’s new manager.

A report by the BBC and reports in France confirmed that negotiations between the former FC Barcelona coach and the French champions have reached an advanced stage and it is just a matter of time before he will be announced as PSG’s new manager.