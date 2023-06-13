Victor Osimhen Urges Napoli Not To Appoint Ex-PSG Coach, Galtier

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen reportedly urged Napoli not to appoint Christophe Galtier, his former coach at Lille who was recently fired by Paris Saint Germain.

The newly crowned Italian champions, Napoli, are currently in search of a new manager after coach Luciano Spalletti decided to part ways with the team which he helped to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Galtier, who was fired by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the 2022-2023 season despite winning the French league for them, was one of the top candidates for the vacant position at the Italian club.

However, an Italian publication, Footmercato, claimed that Osimhen gave “a disappointingly subpar response” when Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis asked him for an opinion on the coach which he had previously worked with at Lille.

Osimhen allegedly advised De Laurentiis to look for a replacement elsewhere because he didn’t believe Galtier was qualified enough to head Napoli.

Recall that Napoli signed the 24-year-old Nigeria international when he was playing under Galtier at French Ligue 1 former champions, Lille.

The Italian club paid €75 million including ad-ons to bring Osimhen to the club in the 2019-2020 season. Within two seasons, he has become the club’s talisman.

Since Victor Osimhen has reportedly said he doesn’t want Galtier at Napoli, the manager of Salernitana, Paulo Sousa is said to be the favorite for the job.