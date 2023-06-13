Mbappe Tells PSG He Won’t Extend Contract This Summer

French football star, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly written to his club, Paris Saint Germain that he won’t sign the one-year contract extension option in his contract.

Based on the contract extension Kylian Mbappe signed with PSG in 2022, the 24-year-old French striker was supposed to extend the deal by a year this summer to June 30, 2025.

However, he wrote to PSG on Monday, June 12, to inform them that he is not interested in the extension according to French publication L’Equipe. This means that his current deal with the club will expire on June 30, 2024.

Hence, PSG might be left with no choice but to sell Mbappe this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer. He is currently worth €180 million in the transfer market which means that it is not a bad loss for the French club.

Recall that over a year ago, Mbappe stunned Real Madrid by signing an unexpected contract extension to stay at the Parc des Princes while the Spanish giants were making every effort to sign him.

Hence, the new development that the Frenchman is not ready to stay at PSG beyond 2024 will be great news for Real Madrid and they are expected to be the front runners for his signature now that they have lost Karim Benzema.

Madrid or any other viable club that might want to push for Mbappe’s signature would need to pay very high but bargaining power might be in the hands of the suitors since PSG would not want to lose the Frenchman for free next summer.

His eminent departure will be a huge blow to PSG who were looking to build the team around him especially now that Lionel Messi has left the club for Inter Miami.

Aside from Mbappe who seems determined to leave Paris, Neymar could also follow suit this summer as PSG fans have protested against him on several occasions over his level of commitment.

Mbappe who first joined PSG on loan from Monaco in 2017 joined the French champions permanently on July 1, 2018, for a transfer fee worth €180 million. Since then, the 24-year-old striker has scored 148 goals and provided 55 assists in 176 games.