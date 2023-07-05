Nine Die In Kano Fire Incidents

No fewer than nine people reportedly died in different fire incidents that happened in Kano state in June 2023.

The figures were confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Fire Service spokesperson, Saminu Abdullahi, Naija News reports.

The fire official explained that within the month under review, 26 persons were rescued from the fire incidents across the state, adding that properties worth N6.7 million were destroyed in the incidents.

According to Abdullahi, 22 fire emergency-related calls were received by the agency in June; four were false, while 18 others were rescue calls.

He stated that under the leadership of the Director, Hassan Muhammad, the service in June 2023 received emergency calls from 27 fire stations across the state.

“Numbers of false alarms were four, estimated properties destroyed by fire disasters recorded from June 1 to 31, 2023, worth N6,700,500. Estimated property saved by our men from different fire disasters is valued at N17,200,000,” Abdullahi explained in the statement.

The Kano State Fire Service admonished the citizens to handle fire with care to avoid infernos and abide by the traffic law to avoid road accidents.

Two days ago, a popular hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State, reportedly gutted fire.

Naija News learnt that the affected hotel, a two-storey building, is located around 3-3 area of the commercial city.

The State Police Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying no life was lost in the fire incident.

“We got the information at about 4:30 a. m, and our men were quickly deployed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

“We don’t want the situation where people take advantage of the fire incident to make away with properties that are not their own.

“The situation is under control, we are happy that no life was a loss, our men are still there, the fire service is also there,” The Nation quoted the police mouthpiece.

Properties worth millions were reportedly burnt down in the inferno.