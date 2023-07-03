Fire Guts Onitsha Hotel

A hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State, reportedly gutted fire on Monday morning.

Reports reaching Naija News revealed that the affected hotel, a two-storey building, is located around 3-3 area of the commercial city.

The State Police Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying no life was lost in the fire incident.

“We got the information at about 4:30 a. m and our men were quickly deployed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

“We don’t want the situation where people take advantage of the fire incident to make away with properties that are not their own.

“The situation is under control, we are happy that no life was loss, our men are still there, the fire service are also there,” The Nation quoted the police mouthpiece.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report, and property worth millions were reportedly burnt down in the inferno.

The State Fire Service has not responded with any official statement as of reporting time.

Meanwhile, the Lead Pastor of The Evening Church in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, Runcie Mike, has been confirmed dead.

Naija News learnt that the popular Akwa-Ibom-based pastor died two days after officiating the funeral service of the 36-year-old daughter of one of his members.

According to The Nation, the Pastor, whose church is located at the Shopping Mall, Tropicana Centre, Uyo was said to have died after a brief sickness on Saturday, July 1, in Uyo.

However, when the news broke, many of the church members thought it was fake news, but the leadership of the church later confirmed the sad development.

The church announced, “In this time of grief, we enjoin the body of Christ to hold us up in prayers and most especially, His immediate family”

Pastor Runcie Mike is survived by a wife and two children.