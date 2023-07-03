Popular Pastor Dies Two Days After Officiating Funeral Service

The Lead Pastor of The Evening Church in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, Runcie Mike, has been confirmed dead.

Naija News learnt that the popular Akwa-Ibom-based pastor died two days after officiating the funeral service of the 36-year-old daughter of one of his members.

According to The Nation, the Pastor whose church is located at the Shopping Mall, Tropicana Centre, Uyo was said to have died after a brief sickness on Saturday, July 1, in Uyo.

However, when the news broke, many of the church members thought it was fake news, but the leadership of the church later confirmed the sad development.

The church announced, “In this time of grief, we enjoin the body of Christ to hold us up in prayers and most especially, His immediate family”

Pastor Runcie Mike is survived by a wife and two children.

RCCG Pastor Shot Dead, Gunmen Abducts Worshippers

In other news, an armed attack on a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Ogun State resulted in the death of a pastor and the abduction of several worshippers.

The incident took place last weekend at the church’s location in Abule-Ori, part of the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

The commander of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, confirmed the incident.

Ganzallo reported that officers had managed to rescue the seven kidnapped church members and had killed one of the assailants during the operation.

He explained that the So-Safe Corps’ special operation team had responded swiftly to a distress call.