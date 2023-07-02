Just In: RCCG Pastor Shot Dead, Gunmen Abducts Worshippers

An armed attack on a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Ogun State resulted in the death of a pastor and the abduction of several worshippers.

The incident took place this weekend at the church’s location in Abule-Ori, part of the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

The commander of the Ogun State So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, confirmed the incident.

Ganzallo reported that officers had managed to rescue the seven kidnapped church members and had killed one of the assailants during the operation.

He explained that the So-Safe Corps’ special operation team had responded swiftly to a distress call.

The call stated that members of the RCCG’s Desires of Nations Parish were attacked during a vigil, leading to the kidnapping of seven individuals and the murder of the pastor.

Ganzallo stated that the Corps’ quick action had yielded positive results: all seven of the abducted individuals were rescued, and a firefight had resulted in the death of one kidnapper and injuries to several others.

The police and the So-Safe Corps have initiated a manhunt for the kidnappers who escaped.

Ganzallo also noted that the deceased kidnapper’s body had been moved to a local morgue.