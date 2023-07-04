Mauricio Pochettino Gives Chelsea Greatest Team In England Tag

The new manager of Chelsea football club, Mauricio Pochettino has described the club as “the greatest team in England” in the last 10 to 15 years.

Recall that Chelsea have won 21 major titles including two UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and five Premier League titles since 2004.

But in the last two seasons, especially in the 2022-2023 season, they have been struggling to maintain their elite status in Europe and domestically. Last season, the West London club finished 12th despite changing three different managers.

Mauricio Pochettino who has been appointed to restore the good days of Chelsea in the forthcoming 2023-2024 season, had noted that he knows the culture of the club which is winning.

The 51-year-old Argentine tactician said, “In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England.

“I know very well the Premier League and what the culture of Chelsea means. I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win.”

Mauricio Pochettino won three major titles while serving as the manager of Paris Saint Germain, including the Ligue 1 title in the 2021–2022 season.

Before then, he spent six years in the Premier League coaching Southampton and then Tottenham Hotspur. In those years, he failed to win any major titles with the clubs.

However, in 2019, he was very close to winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League title as he took Tottenham Hotspur to the final of the campaign but got defeated by a fellow Premier League side, Liverpool.