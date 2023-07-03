Napoli Optimistic Victor Osimhen Won’t Leave

Italian Seria A reigning champions Napoli are optimistic that if Nigeria international Victor Osimhen signs a new contract with them this summer, they will be able to keep him off the transfer market.

Since late June, there have been speculations that Napoli are engaging with the representatives of Victor Osimhen for a contract extension even though his current contract with the club would expire on June 30, 2025.

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno via Tuttonapoli, Napoli and Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda will hold additional negotiations about the parameters of the potential contract extension in the coming days.

Reports claimed that when he puts pen to paper on the proposed new deal, the 24-year-old Nigeria international will remain in Naples for at least one more season, barring any extremely generous offer from the striker’s suitors.

The proposed contract extension is expected to be a very lengthy one which would also improve his wages to discourage him from leaving the club this summer.

After establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Europe, Victor Osimhen has attracted interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

PSG, the Ligue 1 winners in France, and Bayern Munich, the reigning champions in German Bundesliga, are both showing interest in the Super Eagles forward. They see him as the best alternative for Harry Kane, who is their top priority.

Recall that in the just concluded 2022-2023 season, Victor Osimhen scored 26 league goals to help Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years. He also won the league’s golden boot and the league’s best striker of the season award.