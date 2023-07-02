Napoli President Directly Involved In Osimhen’s Contract Extension Talks

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, is said to be the one handling the negotiations for the contract extension of Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen is currently enjoying the summer holiday in Lagos, Nigeria after a very productive 2022-2023 season in Italy in which he scored 26 league goals to help Napoli win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Even though the club had said over time that they are not interested in selling the 24-year-old Nigerian striker, elite clubs across Europe have continued to push for his signature.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool are among the top clubs that have shown interest in the €180 million rated Victor Osimhen.

Amidst that, Napoli are pushing to tie Osimhen down to a lengthier contract even though his current contract with the club would expire on June 30, 2025.

To show how important the Nigeria international is to Napoli, the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is spearheading the push for Osimhen’s new contract according to Napoli Magazine.

The Italian publication wrote: “The negotiation for Osimhen, on the other hand, is handled by De Laurentiis himself: he is the one who talks to Osi’s manager, Roberto Calenda; and it is only he who will have to take care of a particularly delicate story due to the contours and proportions between the evaluation and the renewal proposal (until 2027, the contract will expire in 2025). Equation, evidently, not yet resolved.”