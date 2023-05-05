Napoli Owner De Laurentiis Vows To Bring More Titles After First Scudetto In 33 Years

The owner of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has asserted that Napoli’s first Serie A title in more than three decades was just the beginning, insisting that the club would push for more with coach Luciano Spalletti.

Coach Spalletti led Napoli to win the 2022-2023 Italian Serie A title with 80 points in 33 games. Napoli sealed the title on Thursday, May 5 when Victor Osimhen scored in the 52nd minute to grab a 1-1 draw against Udinese at the Friuli stadium.

Naija News recalls that movie mogul De Laurentiis bought Napoli in 2004 when the team was demoted to the third tier of Italian football and in a complicated financial situation.

Napoli’s downfall came after they won two Italian Serie A titles, the last one came in 1990 under the era of the legendary Diego Armando Maradona.

Since 2004, De Laurentiis has progressively elevated Napoli’s standing as one of the top clubs in Italy while maintaining the club’s financial stability.

After Napoli won the Serie A title with five games left to play, De Laurentiis declared that he is now seeking European titles to add to the club’s triumph cabinet.

“This is a starting point, not an ending,” De Laurentiis told Napoli’s fans in a packed Stadio Maradona in Naples after his club secured the Italian Serie A title.

“We are going to go again with (coach Luciano) Spalletti. It’s a title that we have built towards over the years.”

He added, “When I came here I said that it would take 10 years to get the team back in Europe, and I kept that promise.

“It’s the same thing for the Scudetto, what’s missing now is to retain the title and win the Champions League.”