Victor Osimhen Named Best Striker In Serie A

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been named the best striker in Serie A for the outgoing 2022/2023 Italian League season.

The league body announced this via a tweet on Friday, June 2, 2023, two days before the last league game of the season.

Victor Osimhen had to contend for the award against Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker played a key role in Napoli winning their first Serie A title since the 1989–1990 campaign. The club has now won it three times after also winning it in 1987 and 1990.

Osimhen who has scored 25 Serie A goals this season is about to become the first African to be named Serie A’s leading scorer. With one game remaining, he has four more goals than his closest rival Martinez.

Osimhen’s coach at Napoli, Luciano Spalletti won the best coach award. His club teammates, Kim Min-Jae and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, were also award recipients.

Kvaratskhelia was voted the Players’ Player of the Season in Serie A, and Min-Jae was voted the best defender in the league.

Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian international who played in 33 games, distinguished himself as the Serie A player of the year with 12 goals and 13 assists. He succeeded AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, who won the award with Milan last season.