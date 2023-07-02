Anthony Joshua To Earn £47.3 Million If He Fights Wilder In December

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Anthony Joshua, has disclosed the hefty prize money his client would receive if he fights Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia this December.

The guarantee made by Skills Challenge Promotions, the organizers of the bout, when they first indicated an interest in holding Joshua vs. Wilder in Saudi Arabia was that everyone involved would receive a “premium price” for the bout.

Joshua’s ‘premium price’, according to Hearn, CEO of Matchroom Boxing, will be £47.3 million.

Hearn disclosed the amount in an interview with Froch on Fighting while discussing the ongoing negotiations for Joshua’s rematch with Dillian Whyte.

Whyte approves of the financial parameters of the deal, but he was concerned that a rematch option in the contract might hinder the progress of his boxing career.

Hence, Joshua, according to Hearn, asked for the clause to be removed to hold the fight in August as Hearn confirmed new details of Joshua vs Wilder’s bout in December.

It now looks extremely unlikely that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would be able to square off on the same card as Skills Challenge had planned.

According to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, the Saudis have not made any approaches to Queensbury Promotions. Warren is uncertain that the timing will be advantageous for his fighter.

Amer Abdallah, head of boxing, told Express Sport in June that the only reason the two electrifying bouts wouldn’t take place in Saudi Arabia on the same night is if those involved didn’t want the fight to happen.

He said, “Tyson wants the fight, from what I understand. I know George (Warren) wants the fight and Frank (Warren) wants the fight at Queensberry.

“Usyk definitely wants the fight. Joshua wants the fight. Eddie (Hearn) wants the fight. Shelly (Finkel) wants the fight. Deontay wants the fight. I mean, there’s nothing that should prevent this from happening. And, the offer that will be made from Skill Challenge will be very good.

“It won’t be one that we’re going to go back and forth with. It’s going to be a premium price, and we’re going to offer it to these guys and pay them their market value, if not, maybe even a little bit more. We’re going to put on great fights and a great event. If anything prevents this fight from happening it’s because certain individuals don’t want the fight to happen, it won’t be because the money isn’t there.”