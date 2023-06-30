Heavyweight Boxing: Tyson Fury’s Promoter Teases Big Announcement

Frank Warren, Tyson Fury’s promoter, said his client would soon make an announcement that would be a “game-changer” for heavyweight boxing.

Since the rescheduled date of his undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk in March, WBC champion Fury has been teasing a major announcement.

The British iconic boxer is connected to several fighters, most notably Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, both of whom compete in mixed martial arts.

Before now, the 34-year-old Tyson Fury has drawn criticism for his refusal to accept Usyk’s terms for a bout earlier this year. The fight appeared to have failed due to a controversial rematch clause. Usyk is the WBA (Super), WBO, and IBF champion.

“I’m hoping in the next week or so we’ll be in a position to announce something”, Warren told 5 Live Boxing, adding that the announcement could be “a game-changer for the sport”.

The WBA has selected Daniel Dubois as Usyk’s opponent for his championship defense. According to Warren who also represents Dubois, the heavyweight boxing bout is scheduled to take place on August 26 in Poland.

Currently, the biggest names in heavyweight boxing are delaying their fights for no known reason. Amidst that, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are currently engaged in protracted negotiations over heavyweight boxing bouts, including one against each other.

Warren claims that money is the main reason why the big matches have not taken place, even though huge offers from Saudi Arabia have caught the attention of several big names in heavyweight boxing, including Usyk and Joshua.

“The main reason is the market is good in some ways and not good in other ways,” Warren said.

“These offers are being made from the Middle East, Saudi.

“That’s made people sit back and wait rather than engage in big fights right now, with what would be a realistic price rather than the premium they’d pay to bring them over there.

“That’s the real truth. And contrary to what everyone says, Tyson and we have been trying to make those fights in the UK.”