Dillian Whyte Receives Contract To Fight Joshua – Eddie Hearn

The boxing promoter of Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, has confirmed that Dillian Whyte has received the contract to fight his client on August 12.

This, according to him, signified that Joshua’s camp and that of Whyte have advanced in talks for the much-anticipated rematch.

The first time Joshua and Whyte faced each other was in 2015. Joshua knocked out Whyte and went on to become multiple world heavyweight champion.

Since then, Dillian Whyte’s camp has been trying to get a rematch but the negotiations have been dragging due to financial complications.

But in an interview with TalkSPORT, Whyte admitted he would accept the offer that the camp of Joshua have prepared for the fight even though he criticized the camp for not providing answers to his questions.

In reaction to that, Joshua’s promoter said the contract had been sent to Dillian Whyte on Saturday and they are not too optimistic that the British boxer would sign it.

Eddie Hearn said, “The contract’s gone on Saturday morning, so it’s with them. Not really (expecting it to be signed) in all honesty. If they want the fight, it’s there. It’s not going to be difficult. They’ve said they agree to the offer, which initially was completely unacceptable apparently.

“We’ve got to move. So, they’re going to have their time. I’m going to give them the time to review it and if they want to do it they can do it.”

If Dillian Whyte signs the contract, he will take on Joshua on August 12 at London’s O2 Arena. If he fails to sign the contract, the attention could shift to an attentive contender who could be German boxer Agit Kabayel.