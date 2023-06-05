Anthony Joshua To Fight Dillian Whyte In August – Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn, the boxing promoter of British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua said his client has been offered to British Dillian Whyte for a rematch in August.

Joshua, who defeated Whyte in 2015, stated on social media on Saturday that he was not aware of any plans for a rematch.

However, Hearn said that all parties involved want to fight this summer and that Joshua is almost ready to sign a contract to face Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December.

In the seventh round of their British title fight, Joshua, 33, defeated Whyte to exact revenge for a defeat they both suffered as amateurs.

Joshua, the Olympic champion, went on to win two world championships; in contrast, Whyte, 36, lost to Tyson Fury of Great Britain in his lone attempt to win the world title in 2022.

“Our plan, which we’ve stressed, is for AJ to box on 12 August and in December again against Deontay,” Hearn said as quoted by the BBC on Monday, June 5.

“The offer was made to Dillian over the weekend. We are waiting for his response to that and we’ll talk today.”

He added, “Dillian has a lot of value in the rematch./This is not an opponent for Joshua, but a big fight between two world-class heavyweights and huge British names.

“The negotiations will be difficult but both AJ and Whyte want the fight.”

Boxing promoters in Saudi Arabia are hoping to host Joshua-Wilder and Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk in December, on the same night.

Joshua competed twice in Saudi Arabia; he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 to reclaim his world title, but Usyk of Ukraine defeated him in August 2022.

American Wilder is recognized as one of the most ferocious punchers in heavyweight history with 42 knockouts in his 43 victories, and the world is waiting to see how Joshua would perform against him.