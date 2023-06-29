Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 29th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 29th June 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday in Lagos urged Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity.

Speaking to journalists after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground, the President stressed the need for unity and cooperation, appealing to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries.

This was made known on Wednesday in a statement to Naija News by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake.

While noting that Allah would not burden the country with what it cannot bear, the President said: ‘‘I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity. May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to.

”But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation.”

A former Governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Ladoja has rejected the recent elevation of himself and some other chiefs to beaded crown oba by Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to Ladoja, he is not interested in any other crown apart from the Olubadan crown.

Naija News recalls Governor Makinde of Oyo State had approved the promotion of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja alongside ten other Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown Obas.

The Governor recently signed the Chieftaincy Amendment Bill into law seeking to grant him autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to chiefs in the state.

But reacting to the development while speaking to journalists at his private residence in Bodija, Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, Ladoja said his only interest is the Olubadan stool and he won’t be distracted.

The Presidency, on Wednesday, reacted to the comment credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the federal government is implementing anti-people policies.

The federal government insisted that the PDP was envious of the ruling party’s achievements within three weeks.

Speaking via the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the presidency noted that they were not surprised at the PDP’s submission, maintaining that the party has shown that they lack the mental capacity and managerial acumen to lead the country.

Alake noted that they were expecting the PDP to make more inciting statements, as they have shown in the past that they do not possess the vision to accomplish what President Bola Tinubu has done within three weeks.

The Osun State government on Wednesday alleged that some armed thugs sponsored by former Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru attempted to harm the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Naija News earlier reported that Governor Adeleke abruptly left the central Eid ground in Osogbo, upset over a chaotic seating arrangement that prevented him from participating in the two raka’at rite.

Explaining what transpired, the Governor’s spokesperson said there was an attempt on the Governor’s life but his security team and God saved him from the attack.

He added that security information had it that the thugs were imported to eliminate the Governor and key government functionaries.

According to him, Senator Bashiru played a prominent role in the chaos that ensued.

Reacting to the allegations in a telephone interview, Senator Ajibola Basiru denied the claims made by the Governor’s spokesperson, adding that anybody who blames him for complicity in what transpired needs a psychiatric evaluation.

In his own view, it was thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Muniru Raji that assaulted him at the praying ground.

Senator Basiru said the thugs removed his turban and tried to take him away but the worshippers stood against them.

Kano State former Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has taken a swipe at his successor in his Eid-el-Kabir message to all Muslim Ummahs in the state.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, the incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been making retrogressive progress in Kano since he took over office from him.

Ganduje further lampooned the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the ruling power in the state, questioning why it reversed some policies established by the previous government he led.

Naija News understands that Ganduje was reacting to a statement issued on Governor Yusuf’s behalf by the former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in Kano, Malam Muhammad Garba, which announced the reversal of some policies by the previous administration in the state.

He noted that at this period of Eid Adha celebrations, for example, the new NNPP government has stopped the salaries of over 10,000 workers employed under his administration for flimsy and unacceptable reasons.

Ganduje said the salary stoppage, which also affected other workers, particularly teachers, some of whom he said were employed more than three months ago, has generated palpable fears in the state civil service for possible layoffs in other sectors.

The former Governor also expressed concern over the cancellation of the promotion of civil servants, especially teachers, and payment of their salaries based on their former grade levels.

The former governor said the state government’s harsh policies’ did not surprise him because he stated that it was part of the plan to avoid paying the new minimum wage, which it once described as an All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu is taking some courageous and decisive steps to reposition Nigeria.

The party stated this in its 2023 Eid-el-Kabir message to the people of the country which was signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the APC, the steps being taken by President Buhari are targeted at repositioning the country for rapid economic growth and wholesome greatness in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The ruling party urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of sacrifice and patience.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted rumours that President Bola Tinubu‘s unscheduled trip to the UK after the Paris summit was due to health concerns.

The president returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, after a short private visit to London, which was not originally on his itinerary.

The unexpected detour triggered a wave of online speculation, with critics suggesting that the former Lagos governor was secretly seeking medical attention.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake said the UK trip was just a brief private visit.

In response to the rumours, Bala Ibrahim, Director of Publicity for the APC in a chat with Punch, said there was no cause for concern.

A Nigerian soldier, Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini has been released after being detained for three years, according to reports on Wednesday.

Idakpini was allegedly detained on the orders of the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, since June 2020.

After his lengthy stay in army detention in Sokoto State, Idakpini has now returned home.

Idakpini in a chat with SaharaReporters said, “I have been released – some hours ago. I am now at home. The new Chief of Army Staff (Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja) ordered my release.

“They came to release me today, led by my OC Band, Major Gideon. I am still making efforts to ensure that other soldiers are released. We have been forgiven already. I am at home at my barracks in Sokoto.

President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions since his inauguration have brought about inconveniences for the citizens.

In a statement issued on Wednesday to felicitate Muslims on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir, Akpabio urged Nigerians to remain calm and watch the expected outcomes of the actions taken by President Tinubu since assuming office.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration would yield dividends of democracy for all and sundry with the required support.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State rejoiced with Tinubu as he celebrates the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir, his first as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also congratulated the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. Akpabio preached that the essence of the season, which underscores submission to the will of the Almighty God and the importance of sacrifice in our daily life, should not be lost.

He equally saluted the resilience and patriotism of Nigerians in the face of the country’s current challenges, adding that it is part of the process of nation-building.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has placed a N50,000 daily limit on contactless payments either through bank accounts or digital wallets.

The CBN disclosed this on Tuesday in a circular titled, “Transaction Limits on Contactless Payments” signed by its Director, Payment System Management Department, Musa Jimoh.

The apex bank also limited the amount per transaction to N15,000 on contactless payments.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.