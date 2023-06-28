You Were In Power For 16 Years, Yet Lacked The Vision To Do What Tinubu Achieved In 3 Weeks – Presidency Carpets PDP

The Presidency, on Wednesday, reacted to the comment credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that the federal government is implementing anti-people policies.

The federal government insisted that the PDP was envious of the ruling party’s achievements within three weeks.

Speaking via the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the presidency noted that they were not surprised at the PDP’s submission, maintaining that the party has shown that they lack the mental capacity and managerial acumen to lead the country.

Alake noted that they were expecting the PDP to make more inciting statements, as they have shown in the past that they do not possess the vision to accomplish what President Bola Tinubu has done within three weeks.

Alake said, “But they (PDP) will say that, they will even say worse. That is very mild coming from them.

“We expect them to say worse because all the time they were in government they lacked the gut, the mental capacity, the physical resourcefulness and the vision to do what the government has done or accomplished within short weeks.

“What they could not do in 16 years of holding the presidency of this country Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has done it within three short weeks. So what do you expect them to say?

“They lacked that mental capacity, the physical wherewithal, the managerial acumen to achieve those bold goals, so they have to be envious. So it is normal.”