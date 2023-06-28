Nigerian Soldier Detained For Three Years For Attacking Buratai Over Failure To Tackle Boko Haram Released

A Nigerian soldier, Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini has been released after being detained for three years, according to reports on Wednesday.

Idakpini was allegedly detained on the orders of the former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, since June 2020.

After his lengthy stay in army detention in Sokoto State, Idakpini has now returned home.

Idakpini in a chat with SaharaReporters said, “I have been released – some hours ago. I am now at home. The new Chief of Army Staff (Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja) ordered my release.

“They came to release me today, led by my OC Band, Major Gideon. I am still making efforts to ensure that other soldiers are released. We have been forgiven already. I am at home at my barracks in Sokoto.

“I went for almost 12 to 13 court sittings and the case was statute-barred. I was arrested on June 23, 2020.”

Idakpini was arrested in June 2020 shortly after making a viral video castigating Buratai for the failings of the Nigerian Army to combat and destroy the Boko Haram terror group.