Tinubu’s Actions Brought Inconveniences – Akpabio Admits, Tells Nigerians What To Do

President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, acknowledged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions since his inauguration have brought about inconveniences for the citizens.

In a statement issued on Wednesday to felicitate Muslims on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir, Akpabio urged Nigerians to remain calm and watch the expected outcomes of the actions taken by President Tinubu since assuming office.

According to him, Tinubu’s administration would yield dividends of democracy for all and sundry with the required support.

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State rejoiced with Tinubu as he celebrates the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir, his first as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also congratulated the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. Akpabio preached that the essence of the season, which underscores submission to the will of the Almighty God and the importance of sacrifice in our daily life, should not be lost.

He equally saluted the resilience and patriotism of Nigerians in the face of the country’s current challenges, adding that it is part of the process of nation-building.

“In just a few weeks since his inauguration, President Tinubu has taken some bold steps which have been globally acclaimed as being in the right direction,” he said.

Akpabio stressed that even though the measures by the incumbent president bring inconveniences, he urged Nigerians to look at the larger picture of the expected outcomes.

He said: “Be patient with the new government and give it full support to take Nigeria out of the woods.

“The 10th National Assembly will do its utmost to provide President Tinubu-led government complementary support through necessary legislative interventions for the benefit of Nigerians.”

He said the National Assembly would ensure inclusivity, fairness and justice for Nigerians through legislation.