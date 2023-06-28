I’m Only Interested In The Olubadan Crown – Ladoja Replies Gov. Makinde

A former Governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Rashidi Ladoja has rejected the recent elevation of himself and some other chiefs to beaded crown oba by Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to Ladoja, he is not interested in any other crown apart from the Olubadan crown.

Naija News recalls Governor Makinde of Oyo State had approved the promotion of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja alongside ten other Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown Obas.

The Governor recently signed the Chieftaincy Amendment Bill into law seeking to grant him autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to chiefs in the state.

The High Chiefs are Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasheed Ladoja; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan; Bayo Akande and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez.

A source told The PUNCH that Makinde had approved the promotion, and the high chiefs would be officially installed as traditional rulers on Friday, July 7, 2023.

But reacting to the development while speaking to journalists at his private residence in Bodija, Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, Ladoja said his only interest is the Olubadan stool and he won’t be distracted.

He said, “When I set out to join the race to become the Olubadan, I was focusing on how to become the Olubadan and the only crown I want to wear is that of Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“I’m not interested in any other crown apart from that of Olubadan of Ibadanland.”

Ladoja added that it is against tradition and unfair to elevate high chiefs to obas.

“Nothing has changed, you don’t mend what is not broken, it is not fair to elevate high chiefs to Obas, my focus is to become Olubadan, no lesser Oba.”

“I don’t think it is fair to have high chiefs as obas. Who are you competing with? It is not in our tradition.”

“Ladoja is not interested in wearing an elevated crown,” he said.