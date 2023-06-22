Makinde: Ladoja, 10 Other Ibadan High Chiefs Become Obas

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the promotion of former Governor Rashidi Ladoja alongside ten other Ibadan High Chiefs to beaded crown Obas.

Recall that Makinde had recently signed the Chieftaincy Amendment Bill into law seeking to grant him autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to chiefs in the state.

The High Chiefs are Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasheed Ladoja; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ashipa Olubadan, Biodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun, Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekarun Olubadan; Bayo Akande and Ekarun Balogun, Abiodun Azeez.

A source told The PUNCH that Makinde had approved the promotion, and the high chiefs would be officially installed as traditional rulers on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The source said, “This elevation would have come earlier before now. Even before the administration of the late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

“Ajimobi had a good intentions on this elevation, but the approach was wrong. Why would you just wake up one day and do something of such nature in just three days or thereabouts?

“You will be shocked when you see some Obas from other places who are not even up to High Chief in Ibadanland in a public place with a large entourage. But sometimes, our High Chiefs are regarded as mere chiefs. So, it’s a good decision, and the governor has given his consent on that. They will be officially crowned on Friday, July 7, 2023, as stipulated in a letter sent to the governor by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Balogun.”