Tinubu Taking Courageous And Decisive Steps To Reposition Nigeria – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said President Bola Tinubu is taking some courageous and decisive steps to reposition Nigeria.

The party stated this in its 2023 Eid-el-Kabir message to the people of the country which was signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the APC, the steps being taken by President Buhari are targeted at repositioning the country for rapid economic growth and wholesome greatness in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The ruling party urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of sacrifice and patience.

The statement read, “This year’s celebration remarkably coincides with a period in our nation’s history when our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is taking some courageous and decisive steps to reposition our beloved country for rapid economic growth and wholesome greatness in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

“We urge Nigerians to subscribe to the virtues of sacrifice and patience as we soldier on in our quest for a better Nigeria. We also enjoin our Muslim compatriots to continue to show compassion towards the needy and less-privileged among us as they celebrate.”

Tinubu Didn’t Travel For Medical Reasons

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted rumours that President Bola Tinubu‘s unscheduled trip to the UK after the Paris summit was due to health concerns.

The president returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, after a short private visit to London, which was not originally on his itinerary.

The unexpected detour triggered a wave of online speculation, with critics suggesting that the former Lagos governor was secretly seeking medical attention.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake said the UK trip was just a brief private visit.

In response to the rumours, Bala Ibrahim, Director of Publicity for the APC in a chat with Punch, said there was no cause for concern.