2023 Election: How I Worked Hard To Bring Wike, Tinubu Together – Magnus Abe Reveals

A prominent political figure in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe disclosed on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” that he played a pivotal role in fostering the collaboration between former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that in the tense political atmosphere leading up to the 2023 general elections, Senator Abe left the All Progressives Congress (APC) after losing the Rivers State governorship primary to Tonye Cole.

He then joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he secured the party’s gubernatorial nomination but was defeated by the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Post-election, Abe rejoined the APC and has since been vocal about his efforts in cultivating a beneficial relationship between Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and President Tinubu.

“I was one of those who worked assiduously to bring Wike and Tinubu together,” Abe asserted.

“You can confirm that from anybody in this country. I was one of those who promoted that idea, I worked very hard to see that they work together,” he added.

He credited the collaboration for significantly benefiting the members of the Asiwaju team, referring to the political group supporting President Tinubu.

This revelation comes shortly after Abe expressed his eagerness to support Wike and work towards President Tinubu’s potential re-election campaign for 2027.

His return to the APC was also marked by his intention to collaborate closely with the party’s caretaker committee chairman in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha.

Abe emphasized that reuniting with both the FCT Minister and Okocha was a strategic move, highlighting his commitment to fostering unity and collaboration within the APC as they gear up for future political challenges.

