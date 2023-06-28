APC Speaks On Tinubu Visiting London For Medical Treatment

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted rumours that President Bola Tinubu‘s unscheduled trip to the UK after the Paris summit was due to health concerns.

The president returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival, after a short private visit to London, which was not originally on his itinerary.

The unexpected detour triggered a wave of online speculation, with critics suggesting that the former Lagos governor was secretly seeking medical attention.

The president’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake said the UK trip was just a brief private visit.

In response to the rumours, Bala Ibrahim, Director of Publicity for the APC in a chat with Punch, said there was no cause for concern.

He said, “Why is it that every time the president travels, people will speculate that he went for treatment? Yet, not once did any of these speculations come to pass. Everything they speculated against the president didn’t materialise. For God’s sake, why can’t they jettison this mentality of ‘the man is sick?’ When you investigate, you will discover those making these silly statements are not doctors. Some are even mechanics. Who is healthy? They should even look at what nature is doing. About three of the speculators have died while the man is moving.

“People should, therefore, stop challenging God. Nobody is 100 per cent healthy and the man himself has said he is contesting to be president, not the kick-boxer of Nigeria. He is doing his job as the Constitution requires. We all saw how he stood on the podium for hours during his inauguration. He took the salute, oath of office and allegiance, and even inspected the guard of honour. I think we should cut the man some slack.”

A former coordinator in the dissolved All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Dr Ene Ogbole also dismissed the health rumours.

Ogbole stated, “That rumour is not new. In fact, if we were to go by speculations and fabrications, I don’t think the President should be alive today. Because there were countless insinuations, rumours and lies here and there. He went strictly on official duty, which was expected of him. It is his constitutional responsibility to liaise with other countries of the world. After all, the world is a global village. Things are interwoven. People relate for economic, political, climate and several other reasons. So he has gone for his assignment as we have seen so far and he will be back.

“By the way, any man can fall ill. As I speak to you, I have arthritis in my legs. I can’t walk well. I’m 40 years plus, not to talk about a man like that. Younger people are falling ill, and developing arthritis, dislocation or fracture. In fact, anything can happen. We are humans and not machines. Even machines develop faults. So what is wrong with him going to the hospital? But that is not the case. He has only gone for a meeting and will come back to move Nigeria forward in a positive direction.”

The defence comes as many of the president’s allies are avoiding media attention, likely hoping to secure positions in his cabinet or on the boards of ministries and agencies.

Despite the speculation, those close to Tinubu maintain that he is committed to his responsibilities and the advancement of Nigeria.