Crisis Looms In Ogun APC, As Gov Abiodun, Gbenga Daniel Trade Words Over Election Outcome

There is a looming crisis in the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and one of his predecessor, Gbenga Daniel are at loggerhead over the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Naija News reports that while both chieftains of the ruling APC emerged victorious in their various contest, Abiodun’s aides had accused Daniel of working against their principal during the election.

Abiodun also alleged that he was betrayed and backstabbed by friends during the election.

However, addressing the allegation over the weekend, Daniel in an interview said it was the governor, who fell out with him over his support for President Bola Tinubu prior to the APC presidential primary, because he had declared support for former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

According to Daily Trust, Daniel said “Building on the euphoria of the first election, we had an overwhelming victory. But people’s perception about the presidential election was different. People were warning us as we were going from place to place…

“People kept telling us that they would support Asiwaju. But they said we should leave it to them to take their decision during the governorship election.

“The governor cannot tell me that he was not aware of the sentiment in the street, and most unfortunately, he relied more on sycophants and the fabricated stories they fed him with.”

But in a swift response, the APC in the state rose to Abiodun’s defence by describing Daniel as someone “Who paints a picture of dishonesty both in private business and in power.”

The Ogun APC, in a statement by the state Assistant Publicity Secretary, Olusola Blessed, said, “In the first place, the lawmaker by his antecedents in private business and in power painted a picture of dishonesty, making many to wonder how he managed to get near the power corridor, to the extent of becoming the governor of a state like Ogun.”

According to the party, It was Abiodun who rescued Daniel from “Political ignominy despite strong resistance from party members who were well apprised of what he represented

“His liberation from the political oblivion into which he threw himself out of greed became necessary after his party, the PDP, lost the presidential election in 2019.

“Many were taken aback by the speed with which Gbenga Daniel dumped his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP despite his position as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign organisation.”