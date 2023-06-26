Kano Governor Speaks On Rebuilding Demolished Golden Jubilee Tower

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has promised to rebuild the Kano Golden Jubilee Tower demolished by his administration several weeks ago.

Recall that Yusuf directed the demolition of the tower built by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of Kano State, which was located in front of the Government House.

Following criticisms that followed the destruction of the beautiful tower, the State government claimed that the structure was demolished because it constituted a security threat and traffic gridlock.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, the spokesperson to the Kano governor Comrade Hisham Habib, said the government has now concluded plans to relocate and reconstruct the original design of the demolished Golden Jubilee Tower at a secure place in the state.

Habib said Governor Yusuf has met with the designer of the edifice at the new site, Naibawa Roundabout, adding that his government is committed to infrastructural development.

The statement reads: “The Kano state government under the able leadership of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has made plans to reinstate the iconic design on the demolished roundabout near the government house to a more secure place at the Naibawa Flyover outskirts of the city.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf who met with the designer of the Golden Jubilee edifice Kaltume Hana at the new site for the erection of the structure, expressed the government’s commitment to infrastructural development.

“He said the place is suitable for the work and will not pose any challenge after a carefully conducted survey and assured the citizens of better projects ahead.

“The designer Kaltume Gana thanked the governor for preserving her unique work which was adjudged as a masterpiece.

“The structure which was designed like traditional gate and a trumpet on top was pulled down after it was deemed not suitable for the place, and a better replacement will be put in place.”