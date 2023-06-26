Dillian Whyte Agrees To Fight Anthony Joshua In August

British heavyweight boxer, Dillian Whyte, has agreed to fight Anthony Joshua on August 12 after a series of back and forth.

Before now, Dillian Whyte had given up on the hope that he would have the chance to fight the Nigerian-born British boxer again after all the parties involved failed to reach an agreement on the financial aspect of the deal.

Recall that Joshua and Whyte first faced each other in December 2015 and AJ came out victorious via a technical knockout in the seventh round.

Since then, there have been a series of back forth over a potential rematch between the two British boxers.

The last time Joshua fought was on April 1 when he defeated American boxer Jermain Franklin on points. He was heavily criticized despite winning the bout because he failed to knock out the lowly-rated American heavyweight boxer.

Hence, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, and most boxing enthusiasts urged the Nigerian-British boxer to take on Dillian Whyte in preparation for a money-spinning bout between him and Deontay Wilder in December.

The December bout which will take place in Saudi Arabia is expected to take place on the same day and venue as the undisputed heavyweight title bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Ahead of the August 12 bout, Joshua’s promoter, Hearn had said Dillian Whyte would be offered a contract for the bout.

“Earlier, we heard that our proposal was far from what they expected, so we didn’t even begin to do the second one. Now Dillian says he will accept it, so we sent him a contract to sign. If the deal is signed, the fight will take place in London,” the promoter said.

“We need to move at pace but if Dillian is serious, that fight can 100 per cent happen. This contract is not going to be difficult, it’s a set purse. There are no travel or extreme media obligations, it’s pretty simple. I would love the fight to happen and hopefully it will”.