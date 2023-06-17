Anthony Joshua Vs Whyte Bout In August Might No Hold Over Financial Issues

Financial issues have raised doubts about the rematch between British boxer Dillian Whyte and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua intends to face Deontay Wilder in December but the British-Nigerian wants to box once more with new trainer Derrick James before the December showdown.

Recall that the last time the former heavyweight champion fought was on April 1, 2023, against American boxer Jermaine Franklin. Even though Anthony Joshua won the match on points, most boxing enthusiasts believe the British boxer performed below expectations.

Hence, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn wants the Briton to take on one more bout before he faces the deadly Wilder in a potential bout scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in December.

Whyte is regarded as Joshua’s favorite opponent ahead of the December showdown, but Whyte is dissatisfied with the compensation that will come to him after the all-British bout.

“We’ve made an offer, they felt that offer was unacceptable,” Hearn told iFL TV on Thursday.

“We may be too far out on the money to make that fight. We’re looking at two other opponents for August 12. It’s not that it has to be Dillian; that’s the fight Joshua wanted.

“But if we’ve got the Deontay Wilder fight done (for December), we can fight someone else from the top 15 on August 12. But if we can’t get the Wilder fight done, then we need a much bigger fight on August 12 or we look at Tyson Fury in September.

“I believe we’re gonna get that fight made with Wilder.”

Hearn added; “The issue is the money Dillian wants, the money AJ wants. I don’t think we can get to the number Dillian wants for that fight in all honesty.

“I think Dillian wants the fight, I think Joshua wants the fight, but we may well run out of time.”

On the other hand, in an interview with Sky, Whyte claimed that even though the date for the proposed fight is getting nearer, there has not been “communication”, insisting that Joshua’s representatives are not serious about the fight.

“It’s a big fight, it’s eight weeks away and there’s no communication, nothing. They’re just wasting time messing about. I don’t think that they’re serious about the fight”, he said.

“They’re worrying about the fight and I don’t blame them. If he’s going to get £50m to fight Wilder in Saudi in December it just baffles me.

“Why would they take a chance fighting me? It doesn’t make sense. So I’m not surprised, to be honest.”