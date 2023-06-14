Jarrell Miller Says Wilder Will Knockout Anthony Joshua

American boxer, Jarrell Miller claimed that his countryman Deontay Wilder would knock out former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Although a contract has not yet been formalized for Joshua to face Wilder in Saudi Arabia in December, it is reported that both boxers are already anticipating the fight, and the huge offer from Saudi Arabia has enticed the former champions.

Boxing enthusiasts have been anticipating this matchup, and whoever prevails will be well-positioned to contend for at least one world championship.

Ahead of the bout, Jarrell Miller who was disqualified from fighting Anthony Joshua after failing a drug test has already made his prediction in favour of Wilder. The American boxer believes the Nigerian-British boxer stands no chance against his countryman.

When BroBible asked him to make his prediction, Miller didn’t hesitate to say: “S**t. As much as I hate both of them, Wilder puts him in the hospital forever, bro.”

Deontay Wilder is one of the most dangerous boxers currently as he has recorded 42 wins in 43 bouts. The only time he had lost a professional bout in his career was against British boxer Tyson Fury.

On the other hand, Joshua is also a fierce boxer who has recorded a whopping 22 knockouts out of his 25 career wins which means the potential meeting between the two boxers in December would be a thriller.