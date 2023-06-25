Politics
Ministerial Appointments: See Full List Of Vacant Positions Being Lobbied For
The jostle for positions in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, especially for ministerial appointments has reportedly intensified.
Checks by Naija News reveal that there are 27 ministries left vacant by the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
The jostle for these positions has gotten hotter, as former governors, and lawmakers of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), who lost in the 2023 general elections have reportedly intensified efforts to lobby for appointment.
This platform earlier reported that there are strong indications that some chapters of the APC have completed the compilation for ministerial appointments from President Tinubu.
Also, others as gathered by Naija News are still in the process of compilation to be forwarded d to the party’s secretariat in Abuja for onward transmission to President Tinubu.
While several groups have called on the President not to consider old governors and other categories for appointments, former governors, senators, and other bigwigs in the ruling party have reportedly intensified their lobby for ministerial appointments in Tinubu’s cabinet.
Below are the vacant 27 ministries open to be filled.
Federal Capital Territory Administration
Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development
Ministry of Aviation
Ministry of Budget and National Planning
Ministry of Commerce and Industry
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Environment
Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Health
Ministry of Information and Culture
Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy
Ministry of Interior
Ministry of Justice
Ministry of Labour and Employment
Ministry of Petroleum Resources
Ministry of Water Resources
Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development
Ministry of Mines and Steel Development
Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs
Ministry of Power
Ministry of Transportation.
Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development
Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation
Ministry of Youth and Sport
Ministry of Works and Housing
Ministry of Foreign Affairs