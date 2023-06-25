Ministerial Appointments: See Full List Of Vacant Positions Being Lobbied For

The jostle for positions in President Bola Tinubu’s administration, especially for ministerial appointments has reportedly intensified.

Checks by Naija News reveal that there are 27 ministries left vacant by the immediate past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The jostle for these positions has gotten hotter, as former governors, and lawmakers of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), who lost in the 2023 general elections have reportedly intensified efforts to lobby for appointment.

This platform earlier reported that there are strong indications that some chapters of the APC have completed the compilation for ministerial appointments from President Tinubu.

Also, others as gathered by Naija News are still in the process of compilation to be forwarded d to the party’s secretariat in Abuja for onward transmission to President Tinubu.

While several groups have called on the President not to consider old governors and other categories for appointments, former governors, senators, and other bigwigs in the ruling party have reportedly intensified their lobby for ministerial appointments in Tinubu’s cabinet.

Below are the vacant 27 ministries open to be filled.

Federal Capital Territory Administration

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

Ministry of Aviation

Ministry of Budget and National Planning

Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Environment

Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Information and Culture

Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy

Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Justice

Ministry of Labour and Employment

Ministry of Petroleum Resources

Ministry of Water Resources

Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development

Ministry of Mines and Steel Development

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Ministry of Power

Ministry of Transportation.

Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation

Ministry of Youth and Sport

Ministry of Works and Housing

Ministry of Foreign Affairs