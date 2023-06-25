Ministerial Appointments: APC Set To Send List To Tinubu, As Lobby Gets Hotter

There are strong indications that some chapters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have completed the compilation for ministerial appointments from President Bola Tinubu.

Also, others as gathered by Naija News are still in the process of compilation to be forwarded to the party’s secretariat in Abuja for onward transmission to President Tinubu.

While several groups have called on the President not to consider old governors and other categories for appointments, former governors, senators, and other bigwigs in the ruling party have reportedly intensified their lobby for ministerial appointments in Tinubu’s cabinet.

According to Daily Post, speculations are that party chieftains, including ex-governors and former lawmakers who lost out in the February 25 election, have been sighted frequently at the APC National Secretariat in the past few weeks, which is considered to be to lobby their ways for appointments, while others who are not physically present like former governors Ikedi Ohakim of Imo State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano have been strongly noted.

It was learnt that the immediate past Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, is being considered for a ministerial slot in Sokoto State, while party members in Osun State are rooting for the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, to be named a minister.

Also, Naija News understands that state chapters of APC are also jostling for slots as compensation for their contribution to Tinubu’s presidential victory.

Speaking with Daily Post a party source confirmed that chieftains of the party who didn’t win at the 2023 general elections, and contributed immensely to Tinubu’s victory would be awarded with ministerial jobs or other high-ranking positions.

The source, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that such appointments would be determined on a quid pro quo basis.

According to the source, “You want to be appointed as a minister, but meanwhile, you were not able to even deliver your own polling unit for Asiwaju. It is not possible; this is politics.

“There are people in the party who obviously worked against us. Such people are now lobbying for ministerial slots, how is that possible? The fact that you are well-known in the party is not enough reason to be appointed. You gain favour based on the favour you render.

“There are some people who were not members of our party but fought a good fight to ensure that Asiwaju won that election; should Tinubu now abandon them and go for those who didn’t do anything just because they are party members? No, it doesn’t work like that.

“If you are not loyal, you cannot work with Bola Tinubu. He works with people he trusts, not someone who is just an APC member.”