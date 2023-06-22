Rio Ferdinand Wants Man United To Buy “Ready Made” Victor Osimhen

Former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand believes that there is no longer “ready made” striker for the Premier League club to buy in the transfer market except Victor Osimhen.

Hence, the former Manchester United captain wants the club to pay Napoli’s £150 million asking price to sign the Nigerian international this summer.

Victor Osimhen has become a top target for United this summer as a result of his remarkable performance for the Serie A champions last season, which helped the Italian side to win their first league title in 33 years.

The 24-year-old gifted Nigerian striker had an outstanding 2022–2023 season with Napoli, scoring 31 goals and providing five assists in just 39 games in all competitions.

Due to Anthony Martial’s injury issues and the fact that Wout Weghorst will be joining Burnley in the coming season, Erik ten Hag, the manager of the Red Devils, is in serious need of a new striker.

The Red Devils have long been interested in signing Harry Kane, but due to Tottenham Hotspurs’ staunch opposition, United was forced to pull out of the negotiations.

Ferdinand wants Manchester United to genuinely try to sign Osimhen since Kane isn’t available.

When it was suggested in an interview with FIVE YouTube Channel that Osimhen may cost £150 million, Ferdinand responded: “Do it. Look at the market. Who else is there? There’s no one ready-made.”