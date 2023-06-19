Popular Ex-Security Guards Deny Exposing Apostle Chibuzor’s Source Of Power

Popular former security guards known as Happie Boys have debunked reports that Port Harcourt-based pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, obtained his power from India.

Naija News reports that this comes after a screenshot supposedly shared by the security guards made the rounds online.

The post read, “Jesus, I had a terrible dream about that man, he eat people flesh. He got his miracle power from India.”

However, when contacted by Gistreel to verify the allegation, the boys denied knowing anything about the viral screenshot.

According to the duo, the post was fabricated and doctored solely to generate online traffic and attention.

In their words, “Greetings! We know nothing about this, blogs are just using advantage to post whatever they like to get more engagements with our name! Just so you know.”

We No Dey Come Back Nigeria

Meanwhile, Happie Boys has responded to Apostle Chibuzor over plans to return them to Nigerian to continue their studies.

Recall that the young men who are studying in Cyprus had claimed that the clergyman was no longer sponsoring them and they had to drop out of school due to lack of funds.

Reacting to the situation via his official Facebook page, the clergyman revealed that he paused the funding of the scholarship due to the high dollar rate.

He explained that the burden had become too much for him considering that he has over 4000 persons on his scholarship programmes.

Apostle Chibuzor added that the halt also affected other students and he communicated the situation to parents, giving them an alternative to let their kids continue their studies at any university in Nigeria or the Benin Republic.

Responding to the plans, the viral former security guards in a video shared online, expressed appreciation to Apostle Chibuzor and apologize for all that transpired between them.