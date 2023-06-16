‘We No Dey Come Back Nigeria’ – Popular Security Guards Reply Apostle Chibuzor

Popular security guards known as Happie Boys have replied to Port Harcourt-based pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, over plans to return them to Nigerian to continue their studies.

Naija News recalls that the young men who are studying in Cyprus had claimed that the clergyman was no longer sponsoring them and they had to drop out of school due to lack of funds.

Reacting to the situation via his official Facebook page, the clergyman revealed that he paused the funding of the scholarship due to the high dollar rate.

He explained that the burden had become too much for him considering that he has over 4000 persons on his scholarship programmes.

Apostle Chibuzor added that the halt also affected other students and he communicated the situation to parents, giving them an alternative to let their kids continue their studies at any university in Nigeria or the Benin Republic.

Concluding his statement, Apostle Chibuzor stated that he has forgiven Happie Boys and will restore their scholarship in any university in Nigeria or Benin Republic.

He disclosed that necessary arrangements are being made for the lads to return to Nigeria.

Responding to the plans, the viral former security guards in a video shared online, expressed appreciation to Apostle Chibuzor and apologize for all that transpired between them.

However, they refused the offer of continuing their scholarship in Nigeria or any other country, stressing they are not coming back.