I Have Made Arrangements For Happie Boys To Return Back To Nigeria – Apostle Chibuzor Breaks Silence

Port Harcourt-based pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has revealed his next line of action following the accusations from his scholarship beneficiaries, Happie Boys.

Naija News recalls that the young men who are studying in cyprus had claimed that the clergyman was no longer sponsoring them and they had to drop out of school due to lack of funds.

Reacting to the situation via his official Facebook page, the clergyman revealed that he paused the funding of the scholarship due to the high dollar rate.

He explained that the burden had become too much for him considering that he has over 4000 persons on his scholarship programmes.

Apostle Chibuzor added that the halt also affected other students and he communicated the situation to parents, giving them an alternative to let their kids continue their studies at any university in Nigeria or Benin Republic.

Concluding his statement, Apostle Chibuzor stated that he has forgiven Happie Boys and will restore their scholarship in any university in Nigeria or Benin Republic. He disclosed that necessary arrangements are being made for the lads to return to Nigeria.

In his words: “I am Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

“I feel humbled by the level of appreciation I received from well meaning Nigerians on my good works in improving the lives of less privileged in Nigeria.

“We all know the story of happy boys and how I intervened by sending them to Cyprus for studies. I felt at their age what they need is education not to work as security.

“Because of the Dollar rate, which became a heavy financial burden on me in paying school fees for over 4,000 persons on my scholarship programme, I stopped funding to Wait and see if the dollar will come down. I also communicated to every parents and gave them options either to return to Nigeria and continue their studies or Benin Republic.

“Now Because of God and as a father I have decided to forgive happy boys on whatever thing they Posted against me and the church. On this note I have decided to restore their scholarship to continue in any university in Nigeria or University in Benin Republic.

“I have instructed the matron who I employed to take care of them to arrange their ticket to return to Nigeria.”