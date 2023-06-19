Debris From Demolished Sites Will Be Used To Rebuild Kano Wall – Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has promised to use the debris from demolished sites to rebuild the ancient Kano walls.

Some of the structures demolished so far include the roundabout located near the Government House and a three-storey building with 90 shops located at Nasarawa GRA.

Others are shops built beside the fence of Sani Abacha stadium in Kofar Mata, buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse, buildings at Kano Hajj camp, and the Daula Hotel, among others.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Tofa, the governor stated that the Kano walls would help to beautify and preserve the history of the state and make it a site of attraction, as a national monument.

Yusuf, who inspected some of the demolished sites in the state capital over the weekend, disclosed that the process to start the reconstruction process has commenced.

He called on the good people of Kano to continue to be law-abiding and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies for continuous peace and stability in the state.

The governor, however, warned intruders against planning to stop the demolition team, and security agencies from doing their jobs.

The statement reads: “People, who have no business are not needed to be seen at the demolition sites and the police and men of Nigeria Security and Civil Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been mandated to provide security at the sites and guard it against intruders.

“All those, who are not involved in the demolition exercise should keep off, as security agencies will not hesitate to take appropriate actions against intruders and those, who tend to be recalcitrant.

“We went around the city to inspect the demolished sites and we decided to use the debris of the demolished sites to rehabilitate Kano city walls, so as to preserve history, beautify Kano, and make it a site of attraction, as a national monument.”

Naija News reports that the ancient Kano city walls were defensive walls built to protect inhabitants.

Construction of the wall began in 1095 and was completed in the middle of the 14th century. It was reconstructed to its modern-day state and design in the 16th century.