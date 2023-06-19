Coach Rudi Garcia Wants To Keep Victor Osimhen At Napoli

The new manager of Napoli, Rudi Garcia, is determined to keep two of the club’s most important players: Khvicha Kvaratskheli and Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen at the club beyond this summer.

According to the Italian publications La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport, the French manager has already informed Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis that he does not want the club to sell Osimhen and Georgian star Kvaratskheli who are highly sought after in the transfer market.

Napoli is reportedly planning to extend the contract of Victor Osimhen in the coming weeks and won’t let him go for less than €150 million.

Last season, Osimhen helped Napoli win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years with his 31 goal contributions (26 goals and five assists) from 32 league games, making him the first African to earn the Capocannoniere, the top scorer award in Serie A.

The 24-year-old international also became the first player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic (14 years ago), to win both the Capocannoniere and the Scudetto in the same season.

If Osimhen manages to leave the Italian champions this summer, Jonathan David of Lille is Napoli’s top target, according to Gazzetta.

Kim, a South Korean international who is wanted by both Bayern Munich and Manchester United, will probably leave the Stadio Maradona in July.

In addition to Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta, who is allegedly Garcia’s priority to replace Kim, the Serie A winners are also reportedly keeping an eye on players like Kevin of Lens, Hiroki Ito of Stuttgart, Kou Itakura of Borussia Mönchengladbach, and David Hancko of Feyenoord.