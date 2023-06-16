Rudi Garcia: Ex-Ronaldo’s Coach Is Osimhen’s New Coach At Napoli

Former Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager at Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, Rudi Garcia, is the new manager of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen at Napoli.

The newly appointed head coach of Napoli, Rudi Garcia, declared on Thursday that he was “as motivated as ever”, to handle the defending Italian champions.

Napoli’s former manager, Luciano Spalletti, resigned after guiding the southern club to their first Scudetto in 33 years and is replaced by 59-year-old Garcia, a former Roma manager.

Recall that few months after Ronaldo signed a deal with Al Nassr worth over €200 million per year, Garcia was fired by the Saudi Arabian club in April, when they were in second place in the Saudi Pro League table.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed Garcia’s arrival at Napoli via Twitter on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

He tweeted, “I have the pleasure of announcing that, after having met and spent time with him during the last 10 days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli.

“A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck!”

While Rudi Garcia took to his verified Twitter page to write: “What a pleasure to take on the Napoli project. What a pleasure to return to Italy.

“I am as motivated and as ambitious as I have ever been”.

Apart from ensuring that Napoli successfully defend their Scudetto next season, Rudi Garcia is expected to help the club to influence Osimhen to stay at the club beyond this summer. The Nigerian international is wanted at Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain.