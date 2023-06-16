‘Victor Osimhen Hasn’t Closed His Doors To New Deal At Napoli’

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen hasn’t ruled out the possibility of extending his contract with Napoli before his current contract expires in 2025.

After a remarkable 2022-2023 season in which he won the Scudetto and the Italian Serie A Golden Boot, Victor Osimhen is anticipated to leave Napoli this summer, with Premier League giants, Manchester United, being one of the most likely destinations.

Due to his remarkable performance at the Italian Serie A club in the just concluded 2022-2023 season, which sparked interest from numerous major European clubs, the Nigerian international’s value in the transfer market has increased to an all-time high.

Initially, reports have it that Napoli’s president Aurelio de Laurentiis has placed a price tag of €150 million on Victor Osimhen but that price tag has reportedly dropped to €120 million.

Despite Napoli’s repeated assurances that their most prized asset is not for sale, Osimhen’s future appears to be increasingly likely to be outside of the Italian club by the start of the forthcoming season.

On Thursday, June 15, Naija News reported that Osimhen representatives have refused to meet with Napoli’s president to discuss the player’s contract extension as the player reportedly wants to join another club this summer.

But Gianluca Di Marzio of SKY Sports claimed that Victor Osimhen is still open to a contract renewal despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint Germain.

The veteran sports journalist said, “The Nigerian has not closed the doors to a renewal, but it depends on the conditions. There is a relationship of great serenity between President Aurelio de Laurentiis and Osimhen’s party. Osimhen’s suitors also want to know the amount for a possible sale.”