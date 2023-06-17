What If It Is Sowore That Is In The Villa Now? – Shehu Sani Mocks Jittery APC Ex-Governors

Former Senator, Shehu Sani has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) ex-governors and appointees of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the ex-lawmaker taunted the APC in the wake of the report that the nation’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reportedly invited eight former ministers, who served under Buhari.

Sources disclosed that the eight former ministers were all invited for questioning over allegations bordering on corruption.

However, in a post via Twitter on Saturday, Shehu Sani alleged that ex-governors and past officials are jittery despite APC being the ruling party.

He further questioned what would have become their fate if the Presidential candidate of Africa Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, was the one in Aso Rock.

He tweeted: “The Ex Governors and Officials of the past Government are jittery despite that it’s their party still in power,what of if it’s Sowore that is in the villa now?”

Shehu Sani Reacts After Defeating El-Rufai In Court

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani has reacted after a court dismissed the defamation suit against him by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The suit which was filed in 2018, was dismissed on Thursday by Justice H.A.L Balogun of the Kaduna State High Court.

The former Governor had sought N2 billion in damages over comments credited to the former lawmaker which he said are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

El-Rufai alleged that Sani defamed him by referring to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari”.