Shehu Sani Reacts After Defeating El-Rufai In Court

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted after a court dismissed the defamation suit against him by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

The suit which was filed in 2018, was dismissed on Thursday by Justice H.A.L Balogun of the Kaduna State High Court.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the former Governor had sought N2 billion in damages over comments credited to the former lawmaker which he said are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

El-Rufai alleged that Sani defamed him by referring to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari”.

However, Justice H.A.L Balogun in his ruling on Thursday, dismissed the suit by El-Rufai, describing it as an abuse of court processes.

This is after Sani’s lawyer, Kimi Livingstone Appah drew the attention of the court to the fact that the former governor filed the same case in four different courts in Kaduna and dismissed the case.

Reacting to the development, Senator Sani appeared satisfied with the way the suit ended. Sharing a publication of the news story via his Twitter account, he simply wrote: “To Allah be the glory.”