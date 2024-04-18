‘Your Threats Won’t Stop Probe’ – Kaduna Assembly Replies El-Rufai’s Son

The Kaduna Assembly has warned Bello El-Rufai, the son of the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, against threatening and intimidating the House over the investigation of his father’s tenure.

Recall that the assembly had on Tuesday set up a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015-2023 in the state during the administration of ex-governor El-Rufai.

Reacting to the development in a now-deleted X post on Tuesday, Bello, the lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, called for a fight and berated the state assembly over a planned probe.

However, in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Suraj Bamali, the Kaduna Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Liman, said the state legislature would not be intimidated by Bello El-rufai’s threat.

Liman also alleged that the federal lawmaker also sent “insulting and subtle threat messages” to the Kaduna speaker via his WhatsApp account.

He insisted it was disheartening that a federal lawmaker “entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.”

Liman maintained that the House remained resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in the state.

Liman, therefore, urged the people of the state to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

The statement read, “Threats and intimidation from anyone, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Kaduna State House of Assembly from pursuing justice and accountability. The Assembly remains resolute in its mandate to provide checks and balances and uphold the rule of law in Kaduna State.

“We urge the good people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant and steadfast in their support for transparency, accountability and the rule of law. The Kaduna State House of Assembly will continue to serve the best interests of the state and its citizens.

“In light of recent events, the Kaduna State House of Assembly wishes to address the erratic and unruly actions of Hon. Bello El-rufai, the member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

“Shortly after the establishment of a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and projects implementation from 2015-2023 in Kaduna State, Hon. Bello El-rufai took to social media with two tweets, now deleted, insinuating a call to “fight” and disrespecting the entire Legislative Arm of Government. Additionally, he sent insulting and subtle threatening messages to the Rt—Hon Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Liman via WhatsApp.

“The screenshots of these tweets and messages have been widely circulated, causing concern among the citizens of Kaduna State. It is disheartening that a federal lawmaker, entrusted with representing the people, would resort to such behaviour, attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the State Assembly.

“The Kaduna State House of Assembly wants to reassure the good people of Kaduna State that it remains steadfast in its commitment to serving without fear or favour. The members of the Assembly took an oath to uphold the integrity of their office and ensure due diligence in their duties, regardless of any attempts at intimidation or threats.”