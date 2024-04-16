Why We Are Probing El-Rufai’s Administration – Kaduna Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of Kaduna State House for Assembly, Yusuf Liman, has confirmed that the legislature is set to probe the loans collected by the Nasir El-Rufai administration.

Naija News earlier reported that the state Assembly had established a committee tasked with examining financial transactions, loans, grants, and project execution in the former governor’s administration.

The panel set up by the Assembly is expected to probe financial dealings, loans and grants and other project implementation from 2015-2023.

The legislative panel would also investigate El-Rufai’s top associate and senior counselor on investment Jimi Lawal.

Speaking with reporters after setting up the 13-man committee, Liman said the assembly just wanted to analyze the last administration’s spending and loans collected.

The Speaker assured said the matter would be properly looked into, saying they would give each and everyone the liberty to speak the truth.

Liman added that the investigation would not be conducted to ridicule anybody but to do the right thing.

He said: “We just want to analyze the last administration’s spending so that we can stand with our shoulders high by the time we finish from the assembly, we do not want anyone to call us rubber stamp legislators, we are not going to do this investigation to ridicule anybody, but we will do the right thing.”