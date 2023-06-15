El-Rufai Loses To Shehu Sani In Court

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday lost a court case against his political rival and former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

It was gathered that a Kaduna High Court dismissed a defamation suit filed by El-Rufai against Sani.

In the suit filed in 2018, the former Governor had sought N2 billion in damages over comments credited to the former lawmaker which he said are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

El-Rufai alleged that Sani defamed him by referring to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari”.

However, Justice H.A.L Balogun in his ruling on Thursday, dismissed the suit by El-Rufai, describing it as an abuse of court processes.

This is after Sani’s lawyer, Kimi Livingstone Appah drew the attention of the court to the fact that the former governor filed the same case in four different courts in Kaduna and dismissed the case.

Speaking to newsmen after the court case, Appah said the ruling is a victory for democracy and freedom of expression.