Onome Ebi Named In Super Falcons 2023 Women’s World Cup Squad At 40

The 40-year-old Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi has been named in the team’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad on Friday, June 16.

Over a month before the Women’s World Cup which will commence in Australia and New Zealand on July 21, 2023, the Nigeria Football Federation, released the names of the Super Falcons players that will represent Nigeria in the tournament.

Interestingly, Onome Ebi who has represented Nigeria in five Women’s World Cups was included in the squad which means she could play in her 6th World Cup in July.

The four times African champion, Ebi, could also become the oldest woman to play at the World Cup if the team’s coach Randy Waldrum decides to use her in any of the matches.

Another veteran that made the squad is Desire Oparanozie who has been in and out of the Super Falcons since her protest against the NFF at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

Rasheedat Ajibade of Atletico Madrid and Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona also got a place in the squad.

First-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie also has a spot in the squad, along with Osinachi Ohale and Oluwatosin Demehin in defense, Halimatu Ayinde and Christy Ucheibe in midfield, and Esther Okoronkwo in the attack.

The Super Falcons will play their first game in the 2023 Women’s World Cup on July 21 against Canada followed by a game against the co-host Australia, and then end their group campaign on July 31 against the Republic of Ireland.

Below is the full Super Falcons Of Nigeria 2023 Women’s World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC) Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC) Yewande Balogun (As Saint-etienne)

Defenders

Onome Ebi (Abia Angels) Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves) Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas Jk) Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City) Rofiat Imuran (Stade De Reims) Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash) Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade De Reims))

Midfielders

Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC) Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid) Toni Payne (Sevilla FC) Christy Ucheibe (Sl Benfica) Jennifer Echegini (Florida State Uni.) Deborah Abiodun (Pittsburgh Panthers))

Forwards

Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville) Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife) Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC) Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femeni) Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Jianghan) Francisca Ordega (Cska Moscow) Esther Okoronkwo (Udg Tenerife))

Coach

Randy Waldrum