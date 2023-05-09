Super Falcons’ Onome Ebi Could Be Oldest Woman To Play In FIFA World Cup

The captain of the Super Falcons, Onome Ebi could be the oldest woman to ever play in the FIFA Women’s World Cup if she features for Nigeria in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Onome Ebi who turns 40 on Monday could overtake Christie Pearce, the former captain of the United States, as the player who has participated in the most Women’s World Cups.

As the first African football player to compete in five World Cup tournaments (in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019), Ebi is prepared to add to her list of accomplishments by becoming the oldest woman to ever feature in the tournament.

Pearce made this record when she came in as a substitute in the 86th minute for the United States against Japan in the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

However, Falcons captain Ebi will surpass Pearce’s eight-year record at age 40 and 73 days if she is selected among the Super Falcons players that will represent Nigeria in the forthcoming World Cup.

If she is selected, it will be Onome’s sixth Women’s World Cup, making her the first African to play in as many World Cup editions.

Since making her Super Falcons debut in 2003, Onome Ebi has played in over 100 games and has won four Women’s AFCON for Nigeria.

In the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will commence on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand, the Super Falcons will battle in Group B.

The group comprises Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

They will look to improve on their performance from the previous edition, in which they were ousted by France in the round of 16.