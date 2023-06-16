2023 Women’s World Cup: Captain Onome Ebi Predicts Semi-finals Finish For Nigeria

Super Falcons veteran captain Onome Ebi believes the Nigerian team can reach the semi-finals stage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup scheduled to commence on July 20.

Ebi is expected to captain the Super Falcons in her sixth Women’s World Cup when the competition starts in Australia and New Zealand in July.

In the nine appearances the Super Falcons have made at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Ebi has taken part in five of them.

The 40-year-old Super Falcons veteran who has won four African championships, spoke with FIFA about the factors that have contributed to her longevity and her objectives for the forthcoming Women’s World Cup.

While analyzing Nigeria’s objectives in the competition, Onome Ebi claimed that the reason she continues to play at the age of 40 is that she loves the game.

Ebi said, “As a team, we want to do better than we did at the 2019 World Cup in France (where Nigeria was defeated by Germany in the last 16). To be totally honest, I think we can aim for the semi-finals. We’ve got high-quality, experienced players and some really talented youngsters.

“It really is doable, and it’s up to us to grab the chance with both hands and show the world that we are Nigeria and that we’re not just there to make up the numbers. I’m ready for a sixth World Cup, and we’re ready as a team.”

The Super Falcons will compete against the Republic of Ireland, Canada, and Australia in Group B of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.