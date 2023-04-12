2023 Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons Of Nigeria Look Promising

It seems the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup would be a brilliant one for the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they have defeated two participants of the tournament in less than five days.

In the last few days, the Super Falcons of Nigeria were in Turkey where they played a couple of exhibition games that ended in their favor.

The exhibition games were in preparation for the World Cup which is scheduled to commence on 20 July 2023 and end on 20 August 2023.

Ahead of the World Cup which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the Super Falcons of Nigeria played against two teams that will feature in the tournament. The first game for the Nigerian women side was against Haiti, a country that will be participating in the tournament for the first time in their history. As expected, Nigeria beat Haiti’s women 2-1 last Friday at Emir Sports Complex, Antalya.

As a follow-up to that, the Nigerian women played another exhibition game four days later. This time around, they took on one of the co-hosts of the tournament, New Zealand.

The Super Falcons defeated the New Zealanders 3-0 thanks to goals from the team’s captain Onome Ebi, Jennifer Echegini, and substitute Desire Oparanozie.

All things being equal, the Nigerian side is expected to play one or two more friendlies before the commencement of the tournament.

The Super Falcons’ first game in the tournament is against the in-form Canadian women’s team. The Group B game is scheduled to kick off at 03:30 on July 21.